Mayor: Police chief quits amid questions about role in probe

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio city’s mayor says the city’s police chief resigned after questions were raised about his actions in an investigation into the chief’s nephew.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said Monday that Chief James Nice resigned Sunday at Horrigan’s request.

Horrigan says he was told over the weekend that there was evidence of serious misconduct by the police chief related to an ongoing investigation of his nephew.

Nice had been chief since 2011. A phone listing for Nice wasn’t immediately available. The Akron Beacon Journal says he did not return a phone call seeking comment.

The mayor says there’s also evidence that the police chief made inappropriate contact with a city employee and made derogatory comments about police officials.