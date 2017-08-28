Men identified in Franklin stabbing incident

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers identified a man who is suspected of stabbing a man to death in Franklin Monday as 39-year-old Robert Adam White.

Franklin Police were dispatched to a residence on Rooks Lane on a report of a stabbing around 9:00 p.m. Sunday and found a dead body.

According to a press release from the Franklin Police Department, a woman and her child were able to escape the residence unharmed.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Terrance Hall Jr. Monday morning.

White is currently in custody at the Warren County Jail on a bond of $500,000 and is facing murder charges.

White’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, August 29.

