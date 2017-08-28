Missing macaw found 3 days after taking off from Ohio zoo

By Published:
CREDIT: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium via Astrid Kreidi

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — A central Ohio zoo says a macaw that flew away from an open-air exhibit area was safely recaptured after people spotted the bright yellow and blue bird near a golf club a few miles away.

Milo the macaw typically flies between handlers at the Columbus Zoo but took off on a gust of wind on Thursday.

The zoo asked people in the area to call if they spotted the 8-year-old bird, and they did. The zoo says it got multiple calls from the same area in Powell on Sunday, and staff recaptured Milo when one of his favorite people called to him and he flew to her.

Zoo spokeswoman Patty Peters tells The Columbus Dispatch that the macaw seems to be in good health after his adventure.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s