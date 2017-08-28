South Korea says north fires unidentified missile

South Korean protesters stage a rally against the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. North Korea fired several rockets into the sea Saturday in the continuation of its rapid nuclear and missile expansion, prompting South Korea to press ahead with military drills involving U.S. troops that have angered Pyongyang. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL (AP) — The South Korean news agency says North Korea fired an unidentified missile on Tuesday.

Yonhap said the missile was fired into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

North Korea has conducted a series of test launches to develop its missile capability and recently threatened to send missiles over western Japan and into waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

Japan’s military is practicing deploying anti-missile batteries at three U.S. bases in Japan.

The U.S. military says the drills will test the ability of Japanese and U.S. forces to work together and assess firing locations at the bases. They will also allow Japan to practice rapid deployment of its PAC-3 anti-missile system.

 

 

