Ohio Task Force 1 helping with rescues in Texas

By Published:
Ohio Task Force 1 in Texas/OTF1

KATY, Texas (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 has been busy since arriving in Texas to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The team posted several pictures of their assist with a fire department in Tivoli, Texas. Team members helped get a firetruck out of a collapsed fire station on Sunday.

Rescuers also helped firefighters look for a missing elderly man who was found safe.

The team assisted with 9 to 10 rescue operations overnight, according to Jeffrey Payne, the sponsoring chief for Task Force 1.

Payne says Ohio Task Force 1 is one of 28 FEMA USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) task forces located in the U.S.

He says nearly half of those task forces are in Texas helping with storm recovery.

The team traveled to Katy, texas on Monday, assisting with rescue efforts out of Houston.

Ohio Task Force 1

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s