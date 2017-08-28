Ohio Task Force 1 helping with rescues in Texas

KATY, Texas (WDTN) — Ohio Task Force 1 has been busy since arriving in Texas to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The team posted several pictures of their assist with a fire department in Tivoli, Texas. Team members helped get a firetruck out of a collapsed fire station on Sunday.

Rescuers also helped firefighters look for a missing elderly man who was found safe.

The team assisted with 9 to 10 rescue operations overnight, according to Jeffrey Payne, the sponsoring chief for Task Force 1.

Payne says Ohio Task Force 1 is one of 28 FEMA USAR (Urban Search and Rescue) task forces located in the U.S.

He says nearly half of those task forces are in Texas helping with storm recovery.

The team traveled to Katy, texas on Monday, assisting with rescue efforts out of Houston.

