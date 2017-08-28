One dead, one arrested in deadly Franklin stabbing

By Published:
Franklin Police investigate a fatal stabbing on Rooks Lane.

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead, and another is in custody after a stabbing in Franklin.

Police went to Rooks Lane just before 9 p.m. on Sunday on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man leaving a residence. That man was taken into custody.

Officers went inside the residence and found a man stabbed to death.

A woman and her small child were able to escape the residence and were not harmed.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect. Authorities say his name will be released once criminal charges are filed.

