Police look for car that hit Miamisburg school bus

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg Police are looking for a vehicle that hit a school bus on Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Monday on King Richard Parkway near Lea Castle Place.

Police say a silver Honda hit a bus full of Miamisburg Middle School students twice. No one on the bus was hurt.

The car fled the scene.

Several parents showed up at the scene of the accident to pick up their children.

We have a crew on the scene and we’ll provide more updates as they become available.