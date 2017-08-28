Rain levels in Houston could surpass that of Ohio’s yearly rain total

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tropical storms Harvey continues to pound the gulf coast with heavy rain.

The National Weather Service is predicting upwards of 50 inches of rain for Southeast Texas before Harvey weakens. Some are calling it the most catastrophic flooding disaster in recent history.

The waves of torrential downpour over the weekend has put major highways and streets underwater, shut down airports and businesses in the region as tropical storm Harvey continues to hover over the southeast Texas.

Chief engineer Kurt Rinehart with the Miami Conservancy District told 2 NEWS there are several measures in place to prevent mass flooding in our area including dry dams, levees and channels to keep water out.

He said 50 inches of rain would cripple any city.

“Take an area like Houston where they get a lot more rain fall than we get and 50 inches is really, even for an area that gets a lot of rain, an incredible amount of rain and difficult to plan for and handle. In our area we’re, like I said, we’re designed to handle about 14 inches of rain, which is much greater than the largest amount we’ve ever received,” Rinehart said.

Rinehart explained that during the Great Miami Flood of 1913 they had approximately 8-11 inches of rain.

Ohio gets about 40 inches of rain annually. Southeast Texas could see that much and more in a matter of 5 days.