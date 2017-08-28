Red Cross: Harvey damage “devastating”

By Published: Updated:
A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers on the ground in Texas say the situation is dire.

Volunteers from the Great Cincinnati-Dayton Red Cross are taking part in a massive relief effort at the Gulf Coast where thousands of residents have been forced from their homes.

Disaster Program Manager Lisa Herzog said: “I would use the word devastating. It’s pretty bad.”

Highways, streets, and entire neighborhoods have been swallowed under several feet of water.

Harvey slammed the gulf coast as a category four hurricane, bringing strong wind and lots of rain.

It’s been downgraded to a tropical storm but Harvey continues to hammer the gulf coast with rain.

“The entire time that I’ve been here, it has not stopped raining,” Herzog said. “It’s probably stopped raining maybe an entire hour, these three days that I’ve been here. I’ve never seen so much torrential rain.”

Dayton Red Cross Executive Director Cory Paul is working locally to coordinate relief efforts.

“You hear the word unprecedented a lot,” Paul said. “The amount of rain that is coming, the amount of rain that’s already been there, the amount of flooding is pretty bad and it will only get worse in the next couple days.”

Paul said they’re preparing to send more volunteers.

“Right now we have six from Dayton area, a total of about fifteen from entire region,” Paul said. “We’re going to be constantly deploying volunteers.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s