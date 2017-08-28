Red Cross: Harvey damage “devastating”

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Volunteers on the ground in Texas say the situation is dire.

Volunteers from the Great Cincinnati-Dayton Red Cross are taking part in a massive relief effort at the Gulf Coast where thousands of residents have been forced from their homes.

Disaster Program Manager Lisa Herzog said: “I would use the word devastating. It’s pretty bad.”

Highways, streets, and entire neighborhoods have been swallowed under several feet of water.

Harvey slammed the gulf coast as a category four hurricane, bringing strong wind and lots of rain.

It’s been downgraded to a tropical storm but Harvey continues to hammer the gulf coast with rain.

“The entire time that I’ve been here, it has not stopped raining,” Herzog said. “It’s probably stopped raining maybe an entire hour, these three days that I’ve been here. I’ve never seen so much torrential rain.”

Dayton Red Cross Executive Director Cory Paul is working locally to coordinate relief efforts.

“You hear the word unprecedented a lot,” Paul said. “The amount of rain that is coming, the amount of rain that’s already been there, the amount of flooding is pretty bad and it will only get worse in the next couple days.”

Paul said they’re preparing to send more volunteers.

“Right now we have six from Dayton area, a total of about fifteen from entire region,” Paul said. “We’re going to be constantly deploying volunteers.”