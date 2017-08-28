Red hot Dragons win again

Midland, Mich.—John Sansone collected two hits, scored a run, and drove in one to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 6-3 victory over the Great Lakes Loons on Monday night. The Dragons won three-of-four in the series in Midland. They have won nine of their last 10 games and 12 of the last 15. The win also lifted the Dragons full season record to 67-67 and back to the .500 mark for the first time since August 1.

The Dragons got outstanding pitching from starter Andrew Jordan and relievers Jesse Stallings, Joel Kuhnel, and Aaron Fossas. The Dragons did not issue a walk and have surrendered only six bases on balls in the last 10 games covering 90 innings.

The Dragons stole four bases for the third straight game as their running game continued to key their offense. Their season total of 161 stolen bases leads the Midwest League and is the most for the franchise since the 2011 season.

The Dragons took a quick lead in the top of the first inning, taking advantage of some wildness by Loons starting pitcher Riley Ottesen. The Dragons loaded the bases with no one out on a pair of walks and a base hit by Sansone. Bruce Yari’s sacrifice fly brought in the first run and a wild pitch by Ottesen brought in the second.

Great Lakes scored in the bottom of the second to make it 2-1, but the Dragons responded with a run in the third. Taylor Trammell walked, stole second, went to third on a ground out, and scored on a wild pitch. The Dragons added two more runs without a base hit in the fourth as they took advantage of three Loons errors in the inning to extend their lead to 5-1.

Great Lakes scored two runs in the sixth to make it 5-3, but the Loons did not have a base runner over the final three innings as Stallings, Kuhnel, and Fossas each pitched a perfect frame. Fossas notched his sixth save by working the ninth.

Jordan (7-8) earned the win, going six innings and allowing six hits and three runs (two earned) with no walks and seven strikeouts. Jordan pitched even better than his numbers indicated. Of the six hits he allowed, one was a fly ball lost in the twilight sky by an outfielder, and two more were infield dribblers that resulted in hits.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Along with Sansone’s contributions, Trammell was 1 for 3 with two walks, his 40th stolen base of the year, and a run scored. Randy Ventura had a double, walk, stolen base, and two runs scored.

Notes: The Dragons have won six of their last seven road games after winning just four of the previous 25…Dragons starting pitchers have gone 8-0 over the last nine games, posting an ERA of 2.00.

Up Next: The Dragons (26-38, 67-67) do not play on Tuesday. They return home Wednesday to open a three-game series at Fifth Third Field against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (36-28, 67-64) at 7:00 p.m. Matt Blandino (4-4, 5.62) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Chris Pike (4-5, 4.73).