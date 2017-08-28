Sheriff releases information from 2016 human remains case

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said his office is actively investigating the case where human remains were found near Grand Lake Saint Mary’s in 2016.

” Although this case will be nearly impossible to solve if we cannot identify the victim, we will continue to actively investigate it because there is a family out there who deserves closure to answers,” Sheriff Grey said.

IsoForensics experts conducted a follow-up test on the bones and found it may help them pinpoint where the victim was in the past 10 years.

Back in January 2016, someone called the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department about bones from a body found after walking near the area of US route 127 near Coldwater Creek Road in a wooded area.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as a male between the ages of 20 and 30-years-old and between 5’7″ to 6’1″ tall.

The sheriff’s office said they reached out to a DNA lab that could predict what the man would look like now, or have a clue of the victim’s relatives look like but the results and were unsuccessful.

If anyone has any information about this case, you are encouraged to call the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office or send anonymous tips through its website.