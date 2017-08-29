Texas in need of blood donors, local centers respond

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Texas continues its hurricane recovery efforts, there’s one thing they need more of: donated blood.

Flooding forced the cancellation of blood drives and the closure of blood collection agencies in Corpus Christi and Houston.

People all over the county are now donating blood to Texas.

At Dayton’s Community Blood Center, donor Tina Rodriguez said giving back is especially personal for her.

Rodriguez spent her childhood in Houston. Her immediate family is still there.

She said after seeing the destruction left behind by the storm, donating blood was the first thing she thought of as a way to help.

“It’s pretty tough to see it on the news. My family is good so I’m not worried about them. But everybody else and seeing the home where I grew up under water. It’s really tough,” Rodriguez said through tears.

“[Donating] gives me a good feeling. It helps me to feel like I’m contributing something from far away.”

Mark Pompilio of the Community Blood Center said they’ve shipped 60 units of blood to Texas.

“Their world is in chaos because of this water. And that has disrupted many things but particularly a concern is hospitals that have been disrupted and with them, blood centers,” Pompilio said.

“People are just being allowed back into their homes. Let’s be honest. The last thing they’re thinking about right now is donating blood.”

Donor Mark Estes said he wants to do his part to help.

“It’s just a small little avenue that I can give to somebody that I don’t need to know. I don’t need to know who I can help. It’s just helping,” Estes said.

“It gets me a little choked up because I know how many people are in need. Not just with blood but with the bare necessities of life that we kind of take for granted because we’re not in that situation.”