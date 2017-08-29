Caught on cam: Bullet misses clerk

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – A Riverview store clerk is giving thanks to God for saving his life when one of two masked robbers pointed a gun at him and pulled the trigger.

Security cameras capture the first of two thieves racing inside. The employee, who asked to not be named,  said, “One guy came first with the gun so I raised my hands and gave him everything.”

He then describes what happened next saying, “One other guy came with a bag and he took money and cigarettes and other stuff.”

With his hands remaining above his head and a pistol pointed directly at his face, the clerk knew his life was on the line.

As the second crook springs into action, he takes the cash from the register stuffing it into his colorful backpack  – but what he leaves behind are visible footprints on the mat, along with fingerprints on the cash tray.

Then after raiding the stores cigarette and cigar display, the smaller suspect wearing a partial mask and ‘droopy drawers’ runs around the counter with his gun still pointed at the clerk.

That’s when things got violent.

The robber, even after getting what he came in for, takes aim at the defenseless clerk, turns his head and pulls the trigger.

Thankfully, his shot was off target and he only hit the cigarette rack.

The two criminals jumped into a light-colored car, floored it past the gas pumps and fled.

If you can help solve this crime, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay. You don’t have to give your name or number. Once you give them the information, they’ll give you a case number to reference to potentially receive your reward.  Helping solve this case could net you up to $3,000.00. Just call 1800-873-TIPS.

