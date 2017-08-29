Coast Guard finds fisherman on Lake Erie, 1 still missing

US Coast Guard. (Photo/Department of Defense)
US Coast Guard. (Photo/Department of Defense)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew has rescued one of two missing fishermen on Lake Erie after spotting him sitting on top of an overturned boat.

The Coast Guard says the man was found Tuesday morning about five miles off shore near Cleveland.

Searchers in boats and helicopters have been looking for the men who left a Cleveland marina Monday morning and were due back in the evening.

A Coast Guard spokesman says the man who was rescued told crews that he lost sight of his friend sometime Tuesday morning.

Crews are continuing to look for the second fisherman.

A daughter of one of the men alerted authorities that they were missing after finding their cars at the marina hours after the time they were expected back.

