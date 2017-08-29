College president encourages students to counter hate speech

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The president of Wright State University is encouraging students to anonymously report any violence and hate speech that might occur on campus.

Cheryl Schrader, president of Wright State, sent the email to students the first day of classes urging them to counter negative speech while being willing to have civil and productive conversations with people who have different points of view.

The email encourages students to report violence and hate speech through the University’s anonymous reporting system or the school’s Office of Equity and Inclusion.

Schrader says the university is opposed to discrimination in any form.

A university spokesman says the email wasn’t prompted by any campus events.

It comes weeks after a violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.