Contaminated flood water presents health risk

A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. Homeowners suffering from Harvey flood damage are more likely to be on the hook for losses than victims of prior storms, a potentially crushing blow to personal finances and neighborhoods along the Gulf Coast. Experts say far too few homeowners have flood insurance, just two of ten living in Harvey’s path of destruction. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Contaminated flood water in Texas presents a huge health risk, according to Red Cross nurse Vicki Carraher who’s being deployed to assist in relief efforts.

Dayton’s Red Cross continues to send volunteers to the affected areas, to do what they can to help.

Carraher, a registered nurse, said although there’s an obvious need for food, water, and shelter – medical needs are also a priority.

“Injuries in individuals who have been exposed to pathogens in the water, who may end up with gastrointestinal illness,” she said.

“Even a small cut that they may get evacuating – if you get that horrible sewage water in it, it can become life-threatening if not treated ahead of time.”

Highways, streets, and entire neighborhoods have been swallowed under several feet of water.

Harvey slammed the gulf coast as a category four hurricane, – bringing several inches of rain.

Harvey continues to churn over Texas as a tropical storm.

Volunteers on the ground say it’s been raining almost non-stop.

