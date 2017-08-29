Convention center shelter nears double capacity

HOUSTON (AP) — The George R. Brown Convention Center is rapidly approaching double its original estimated capacity for evacuees from Harvey.

A Red Cross spokesman said Tuesday morning that a total of around 9,000 people have arrived at the convention center since the storm struck over the weekend. Groups of people escaping flooding arrived through the night and continue to enter.

The Red Cross had 5,000 cots. Volunteers pulled cots closer together, but many people had to sleep on chairs or the floor. Across the gray convention hall floor, people laid out towels, blankets and strips of cardboard.

The city hasn’t said Tuesday whether it will open another shelter the size of George R. Brown.