DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A road is blocked off in Dayton after a three car crash happened around Tuesday afternoon near Huffman Avenue and Gilbert Avenue.

According to Regional Dispatch, they received a report of an injury accident after two vehicles hit head-on and then hit another car.

Medics were at the scene and now left, but the road is blocked off as a result of the incident.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.