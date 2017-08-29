Emergency crews overwhelmed by rescue calls

HOUSTON (AP) — Emergency crews have been overwhelmed by thousands of rescue calls during one of the heaviest downpours in U.S. History.

Mayor Sylvester Turner put the number of people rescued by police at more than 3,000. The Coast Guard said it also had rescued more than 3,000 by boat and air and was taking more than 1,000 calls per hour.

By Monday night, 7,000 people had arrived at the city’s largest shelter set up inside the George R. Brown Convention Center — which originally had an estimated capacity of 5,000.

Dealing with Harvey View as list View as gallery Open Gallery National Guard help brace a rescuer as he lowers a resident from a rescue vehicle late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017 in Lake Charles, La., after flooding from Harvey's almost constant rain over the last two days overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Conception Casa, center, and his friend Jose Martinez, right, check on Rhonda Worthington after her car became stuck in rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. The two men were evacuating their home that had become flooded when they encountered Worthington's car floating off the road. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Rhonda Worthington is lifted into a boat while on her cellphone with a 911 dispatcher after her car became stuck in rising floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Rescue boats fill a flooded street as flood victims are evacuated as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A home is surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. Homeowners suffering from Harvey flood damage are more likely to be on the hook for losses than victims of prior storms, a potentially crushing blow to personal finances and neighborhoods along the Gulf Coast. Experts say far too few homeowners have flood insurance, just two of ten living in Harvey’s path of destruction. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) A man carries a girl after being evacuated from their home as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Flood victims wait to unload from the back of a heavy duty truck after being evacuated from their homes as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Todd Witherington searches his trailer that was overturned by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A couple passes trailers overturned by the effects of Hurricane Harvey marked with an 'x' indicating they have been searched and checked, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Waves crash into a mostly destroyed dock as two chairs attached to it sit in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A lineman works to restore the damages left by Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Todd Witherington searches his trailer that was overturned by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Trailers overturned by the effects of Hurricane Harvey are marked with an 'x' indicating they have been searched and checked, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A lineman works to restore the damages left by Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A man places a tarp over damages to a roof left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) An "x" is marks a trailer overturned by the effects of Hurricane Harvey has been searched and checked, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Airplanes are twisted in a damaged hangar left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Residents cling to a commercial truck as it carries them to safety following flooding to their homes, late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017, in Lake Charles, La. Almost constant rain over the last two days from Harvey, overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Lake Charles rescue personnel help lower this wheelchair bound resident from the back of a vehicle late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017, in Lake Charles, La., after flooding from Harvey's almost constant rain over the last two days overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Lake Charles rescue personnel help residents exit from the back of a vehicle late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017, in Lake Charles, La., after flooding from Harvey's almost constant rain over the last two days overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Residents ride in the bed of an emergency vehicle carrying them to safety following flooding to their homes late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017 in Lake Charles, La. Almost constant rain over the last two days from Harvey, overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Rescue personnel help lower an elderly woman from the back of a vehicle late Monday night, Aug. 28, 2017, in Lake Charles, La., after flooding from Harvey's almost constant rain over the last two days overcame the city's drainage system, flooding several subdivisions and necessitating home rescues. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sometime Tuesday or early Wednesday, parts of the Houston region will probably break the nearly 40-year-old U.S. record for the biggest rainfall from a tropical system — 48 inches (120 centimeters) — set by Tropical Storm Amelia in 1978 in Texas, meteorologists said.

Forecasters expect the system to stay over water with 45 mph (72 kph) winds for 36 hours and then head back inland east of Houston sometime Wednesday. The system will then head north and lose its tropical strength.

Before then, up to 20 more inches (51 centimeters) of rain could fall, National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini said Monday.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers covering Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.