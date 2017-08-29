Foodbank and Sinclair accepting donations for Harvey relief efforts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Foodbank, in partnership with Sinclair Community College said Tuesday it is collecting donations of cases of bottled water to help relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

“The Foodbank is part of local, state and national disaster relief efforts,” said Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “When people are in need of food and water, we are the boots on the ground. As soon as we have collected 22 skids of water, enough to fill a semi, we will have a truck on the road headed to Texas. It is the least we can do to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Miami Valley is very generous and this is our local response to those who need help from this devastating storm.”

“Our hearts go out to the people of Houston impacted by this disaster,” Sinclair President Steve Johnson said. “Sinclair is all about people coming together to support the resolution of local and global challenges. We want to foster our students’ and community’s ability to help others that are in need. I encourage all of Sinclair and our neighbors to step forward and support this effort.”

Donations of cases of water bottles will be collected at The Foodbank’s warehouse and at Sinclair Community College.

People can donate at the following locations:

The Foodbank located at 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417

Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 4 pm

Friday, 9 am to 2 pm

Commercially bottled water bottles in cases

Sinclair Community College, 444 West 3rd Street, Dayton, OH 45402

Building 12 Ponitz Conference Center

Perry Street Circular Driveway – Drive up and drop off

Tuesday 8/29 4-6 PM

Wednesday through Thursday 10 am to 2 pm and 4-6pm

Friday 8 am to noon

WDTN is working with the Dayton Chapter of the American Red Cross Wednesday to hold a phone bank from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. You can call in to make donations to relief efforts during those hours.

If you would like to donate now you may do so here.