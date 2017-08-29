Police: High school student found with loaded gun

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) –  A high school student was taken into custody after police discovered he had a loaded handgun in his backpack.

According to the Sidney High School Superintendent’s release, two Sidney High School administrators cleared the classroom and discovered a loaded handgun.

Officers say the gun was found around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday just before the high school released students for the day and they say a 14-year-old freshman had the loaded gun.

The student is currently in the Shelby County Jail and is facing felony charges.

According to the Sidney High School Superintendent’s release, there were no injuries during the arrest.

 

