Huber Heights cell tower still on hold

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Plans to build a cell phone tower in Huber Heights are still on hold.

The tower construction was a hot topic at the Huber Heights City Council meeting on Monday night.

During the meeting, several people who live near the proposed construction site expressed concern. They claim the new tower could cost them up to 40 percent of the property behind their homes.

“It kind of feels like T-Mobile and the other company wanted to sneak this in here and tell everyone that’s your problem.,” Michelle Hesler, who lives in Huber Heights near the proposed tower site said. “If it falls that’s your problem.”

“There is no reason my neighbors should lose property value due to somebody else’s financial gain.”

Council members also met with lawyers for T-Mobile and Eco-Site. The city agreed to build the 179-foot tower at the rear of the property of the Huber Heights Baptist Temple.

Representatives for T-Mobile and Eco-Site declined to comment after the meeting on Monday.

The City Council did not make a decision on the tower. They’ll discuss the proposed construction again on Friday.

 

