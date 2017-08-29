Judge orders psych evaluation of man who plotted US attacks

By Published:
FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2015, file photo, Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud, front left, speaks with his attorney Sam Shamansky, right, during a hearing to set bond in Columbus, Ohio. Mohamud pleaded guilty to terrorism charges in 2015 and is asking for leniency at his scheduled sentencing Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, saying he abandoned his plan to kill military members in the U.S., Shamansky said in a Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, court filing. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge wants to know whether an Ohio man who admitted he plotted to kill military members in the U.S. is likely to repeat the crime.

Judge James Graham also wants information about any underlying psychological factors that led defendant Abdirahman Sheik Mohamud to plot the attacks.

Graham also wants information about possible treatment programs for Mohamud during and after prison.

Graham on Tuesday ordered a psychological evaluation of Mohamud, who was arrested in 2015.

Graham took the unusual step this month of delaying sentencing for Mohamud to gather more information.

Prosecutors are seeking a 23-year sentence. They say Mohamud was trained in Syria and tried to cover up dangerous terrorist activity.

Mohamud is asking for leniency, saying he abandoned his plans for the attack.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s