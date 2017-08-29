Juvenile arrested for setting fire in Sidney apartment building

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — A juvenile is behind bars after a suspicious apartment fire in Sidney.

The fire happened at a five-unit apartment building on W. Water Street near S. West Avenue, just before noon on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the second floor. After investigating, firefighters found a fire in a second floor apartment.

Fire officials say the building was vacant under orders from the health department. No one was hurt.

According to fire officials, DP&L secured electrical power to the building prior to the fire. There was no natural gas service when the fire happened.

The building suffered an estimated $5,000 in damages.

After investigating, fire officials determined the fire had been set intentionally. One juvenile is in custody in connection with the fire.

The Sidney Police and Fire Departments are conducting a joint investigation of the fire.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call 937-498-2351 or 937-498-2346