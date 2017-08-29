Lowes employees donate thousands of bottles of water for Harvey victims

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of employees pooled their money together to purchase bottles of water for the victims of Harvey.

20 Lowes employees, from their Troy location, held their daily morning meeting at 9 AM and discussed the idea of donating water and three hours later they collected enough money to purchases 160 cases. That’s 5,120 bottles to send to those devastated by the historic rainfall and flooding in Texas.

They said it’s like the old Lowes slogan “Let’s build something together” and they did.

“These people are going to be going through this for a long time,” Ronnie Piatt said. “So we thought we can help out a little bit and we’re glad we did it because it makes you feel good that everybody kicked in,” David Tennant.

Lowes delivered the water to Tipp City where a community effort is underway to Fill the Truck for Texans. Volunteers will collect supplies to the old post office in Downtown Tipp City, 29 West Main Street, from 9 AM – 5 PM this week and deliver the truckload to the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.