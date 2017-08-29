Man in custody after active shooter situation near Cincinnati

OAKLEYI, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in custody after an active shooter situation in Oakley just outside Cincinnati.

Police say the man barricaded himself inside an apartment on Willard Avenue near Rookwood Commons.

Authorities say the man’s father called police to report his son suicidal.

When police arrived, the man fired several shots both in and out of the apartment. Some of those shots were close to Cincinnati police officers.

None of the officers were hurt.

SWAT teams were called to the scene and negotiated with the man to surrender. The man came out after about an hour and a half.

Police say the suspect was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for a psychological evaluation. He is expected to face an inducing panic charge.

Authorities say the man could also face felonious assault charges for shots fired near police officers.

Police say the man’s sister was inside the apartment for part of the situation. She was able to escape unharmed.