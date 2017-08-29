Ohio man reaches settlement with state over eye injury

MARION, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who was hit in the eye by a rock at a state park has reached a $70,000 settlement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The Marion Star reports Richard Combs, of Marion, reached a settlement with the ODNR on Aug. 2. According to the agreement, the ODNR did not admit to any wrongdoing.

According to a complaint, Combs was hit in the right eye by a rock while walking in Indian State Park in Logan County in July 2011. Combs claimed his nose was fractured and his eye was permanently damaged.

Court records show the rock was thrown by a mower operated by an ODNR employee. Combs argued the park worker was negligent.

Combs has agreed not to pursue any other claims against the state.

