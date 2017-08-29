Ohio officer who killed driver won’t face charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — A white policeman who fatally shot an unarmed black driver in a Cleveland suburb won’t face charges.

A grand jury on Tuesday declined to indict Euclid Officer Matthew Rhodes after hearing evidence from prosecutors with the state attorney general’s office.

Authorities say Rhodes shot Luke Stewart three times after a struggle to gain control of a moving car March 13 in Euclid. Rhodes was responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The jury’s decision comes as activists have been criticizing Euclid police for an arrest in which another white officer was caught on video punching a black man more than a dozen times in an August traffic stop.

The shooting and the August arrest have inflamed racial tensions in the city.

