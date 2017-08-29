OSP: 2 lanes of I-75 south shutdown after accident on highway

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The middle and left lanes of interstate 75 south are closed after debris from a construction vehicle hit the semi behind it early Tuesday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Needmore Road when a construction vehicle hit the overpass and caused the debris to hit the semi.

Medics were called to the scene for the semi truck driver and there is no word on the condition of the people involved.

