Pit bull kills elderly Florida dog-sitter after attacking dachshund

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (AP) – A 76-year-old woman was killed by a pit bull after agreeing to watch her daughter and son-in-law’s dogs while they were out of town.

WJHG TV reports that Alicia Malagon was found unresponsive in a large pool of blood on Saturday in the kitchen of her daughter’s home in Fountain, in Florida’s panhandle.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials said Malagon had brought her small Dachshund with her to the home, and one of her daughter’s dogs – a pit bull – started attacking the smaller dog.

When Malagon tried to separate the two, the bigger dog bit her in several places, opening a large gash in her leg.

A family member found her.

First responders took her to a hospital where she died. The pit bull is being quarantined.