Powerful GOP boss Alex Arshinkoff dies in Ohio at 62

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio political boss credited with mentoring a generation of young politicians and helping elect presidents has died. Summit County Republican Chairman Alex Arshinkoff was 62.

Ohio Republican Chair Jane Timken says Arshinkoff died Monday.

He was one of the state’s most powerful and longest-serving party chairs, a man once credited by former President George W. Bush as the most effective chairman in America.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine expressed his sympathies on Twitter.

 

The Akron Beacon Journal reported that he had been undergoing dialysis for several years and had been in deteriorating health since a 2012 car accident.

Arshinkoff was viewed by many as a brilliant political tactician. He took over the small county party in northeast Ohio at 23 and turned it into a fundraising dynamo that gave millions of dollars to candidates.

Timken called Arshinkoff an “icon.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s