Southwest announces non-stop flights to Cancun from Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Southwest Airlines announced they will start non-stop flights to Cancun from Columbus starting next year.

According to John Glenn International Airport, Southwest will begin flying customers from Columbus to Cancun, nonstop, starting April 14.

The announcement, made Tuesday, noted the flights will operate on Saturdays.

This announcement comes days after Wow Air announced flights to Iceland from Cincinnati and Cleveland.

WOW Air will begin operating at CVG in May 2018. The low-cost international airline offers one-way flights to Iceland starting at $99 and other international destinations for $149.

WOW Air destinations from CVG will include London, Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Frankfurt, Dublin and Copenhagen.