SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Suspicious material found inside a mailbox was reported to the Dayton Bomb Squad Tuesday.

The Dayton Bomb Squad responded to the call around 3:10 Tuesday afternoon at the 2050 block of Sundance Drive.

According to officers, the suspicious material was a cylinder device with wires inside a mailbox.

