Teens lift truck off Dad’s head

By Published:

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (NBC) – A 14-year-old son and his two friends saved his dad’s life during a terrifying boat ramp accident last weekend.

Bob Staub says he wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for his son, Nick, and his two best friends, Riley Goff and Paul Husband.

“Yeah, they are heroes,” Bob says.

While out on Tunica Lake along the Mississippi-Arkansas border, this past weekend, the group ran into some trouble.

Staub was taking the boat out of the water when the gears of his SUV got stuck.

He said he went under the car to manually fix the problem, only to realize that he forgot to pull the emergency brake.

That’s when the SUV tire rolled on his head, leaving him unconscious and stuck in between the concrete and truck tire.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s