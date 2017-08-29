Tipp City rallying to fill semi-truck of supplies for Texans impacted by Harvey

By Published:

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A group of citizens here in the Miami Valley is coming together to support the victims of Harvey.

Tipp Monroe Community Services and Thrivent Financial are teaming up to fill a semi-truck with supplies to take down to Texas this weekend.

The group is collecting shoes, clothing for adults and children, bedding, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula and food, pet supplies, bottled water, cell phone chargers, wheelchairs, feminine hygiene products and toiletries (toothpaste, tooth, brushes, soap, etc.).

Donations can be dropped off at the old post office in Downtown Tipp City, 29 West Main Street, from 9 AM – 5 PM

Monetary donations can be made through Tipp Monroe Community Services.

