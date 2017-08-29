Trump defends Arpaio pardon

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump promised quick relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey Monday, saying “every asset at my command is at the disposal of local officials.”

His remarks came during a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and ahead of a planned trip to Texas to survey Harvey damage and recovery efforts.

Mr. Trump also took the opportunity to defend his controversial pardon of Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who he described as a “patriot” who had been treated “very unfairly” by the Obama administration.

Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt of court after violating a federal judge’s order to stop traffic stops and other detentions based on suspicions of immigration status. His sentencing was set for October 5th.