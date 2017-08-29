UD Women’s Basketball team sends shirts, shoes to Houston

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It all started after a tweet was sent out by the University of Houston men’s basketball Coach Kevin Sampson, which has now gone viral, asking his fellow coaching colleagues to help out with relief efforts in Houston.

The UD women’s head basketball coach Shauna Green saw the tweet and immediately took action.

A tweet gone viral is now resonating with teams across the NCAA, including the Lady Flyers.

“Anything will help them,” Shauna Green said. “I mean these people have lost everything.”

In it, Coach Kevin Sampson at the University of Houston asks teams to send 20 practice shirts and 10 pair of shoes. The tweet has now retweeted more than 5,000 times.

“As soon as I saw that we got it set it up with our director of Basketball operations,” Green said. “And went through our extra gear that we had.”

The team is now sending hundreds of these t-shirts to help families in need after flood waters destroy homes and leave thousands stranded.

“They might only have the shirt on their back right now or maybe a bag,” Green said. “Who knows what they all have so anything that we can do even its just a small piece we’re trying to do anything we could to help.”

The Lady Flyers are fierce competitors on the court after taking home the Atlantic 10 title last season. But off the court, Greens says compassion is what’s top of mind.

“It’s devastating,” Green said. “What they’re going through, but if we can maybe give them a clean shirt or a pair of shoes, you never know what that could do.”

If you would like to help with relief efforts in Houston, visit RedCross.org.