Bill’s Donut Shop joins Harvey relief effort

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A mainstay here is serving up emergency relief along with its signature donuts. Bill’s Donut Shop is holding a supply drive to help victims of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Co-owner Lisa Tucker said, “When you see all of those things on TV, how could you not help? I can’t imagine that much water in one place. And then how do you clean up? How do you even start? So we just felt that we could really fill a truck and get it down there and help the people.”

The popular 24 hour donut shop is collecting basic supplies at its Centerville bakery to meet immediate, basic needs.

“They don’t have a lot of staging areas set up because the water keeps rising,” Tucker said of the emergency relief efforts. “Right now, they’re just trying to get in there and give people the basics.”

Here are some of the things you can donate:

Diapers in all sizes

Baby wipes

Rubber gloves

Rubber boots in all sizes

Men’s, women’s and children’s underwear

Mosquito repellant

Adult diapers

Plastic totes with lids

Amy Cloud of Centerville was dropping off several loads of supplies Wednesday. She said she was looking for a place to help Harvey victims where she knew reliably where the donations would be sent.

“It’s hard for me to believe or look at those pictures and you just can’t not feel for those people. They just need so much and I don’t know how they’re ever going to recoup from it. So hopefully this will help them a little bit,” Cloud said.

Bill’s Donut Shop will collect donations until it fills a box truck operated by the Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team. Tucker estimates it will be full by the weekend.

Donations can be dropped off 24 hours a day at 268 N. Main St. in Centerville.