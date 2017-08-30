Bill’s Donuts collecting donations for hurricane victims

Hurricane Harvey donations at Bill's Donut Shop in Centerville.

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular donut shop in Centerville is lending a helping hand to people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Bill’s Donut Shop is collection donations to send to people affected by the storm in Texas.

In a post on its Facebook Page, Bill’s says it’s collecting the following items:

Diapers – all sizes

Baby wipes

Rubber gloves

Rubber boots – all sizes

Mosquito repellant

Plastic totes with lids

Depends

 

Donations are being accepted all day, and Bill’s is open 24 hours. The business is working to fill a truck that will take the donations to people in the flood zone.

Bill’s Donut Shop; location in Centerville/Googlemaps.com

