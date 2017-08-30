Burglary suspects in nationwide search arrested in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff said Wednesday the two people that have been on the loose since February have been arrested.

The two were arrested in Dayton Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Dave Duchak said Miami County Detectives learned 38-year-old Mark Burgin and 29-year-old Angela Roberts were in Dayton. That information was sent to Dayton Police Detectives and the two were taken into custody without incident.

Burgin and Roberts will be taken to the Miami County Jail and booked on burglary charges, according to Duchak.

More charges are expected as the investigation continues.

A stolen vehicle believed to be used by Burgin and Roberts was found Tuesday in Englewood.

READ MORE: Vehicle used in Miami County burglaries found, suspects still at large

Jeremy Noble of Troy was arrested for the burglary of a home in Union Township in February. Investigators have been looking for Burgin and Roberts since then.

READ MORE: Man arrested for Miami County burglary