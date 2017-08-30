Dayton discusses updated disaster plan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Dayton recently updated its disaster plan.

That plan, updated in early 2017, includes provisions for a possible massive flooding event, like the one being seen in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Dayton firefighter Patrick McGinness is part of the emergency planning team. He says in the event of a major disaster, including flooding, several agencies would work together to target areas where people are most in need of evacuation.

“We plan for at least 25 percent of citizens in that area to need public transportation,” McGinness said. “We would make those early alert system warnings as quickly as possible, as quickly as we can get the information out.”

McGinness says RTA would be critical to any evacuation effort, due to the number of buses they could provide.

The Red Cross would also set up shelters for people evacuated from the city.

McGinness says the Miami Conservancy District would also play a crucial role, working with the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Weather Service to send out early alerts. The conservancy district houses, holds, fund and maintains all instrumentation necessary to watch water and flood levels in local waterways.

According to McGinness, the conservancy district can regulate water levels in the area by controlling gates and valves underneath the City of Dayton.

By working with various agencies, including the the conservancy district, the emergency planning team can make the best recommendation possible to the city management about possible evacuations. McGinness says the 2016 census indicates more than 140,000 people live in Dayton, making quick decision making and a quick dispersal of information of the public critical.

Other groups partnering with the emergency planning team include the Montgomery County Emergency Management, Five Rivers Metro Parks, the Dayton Police and Fire Departments, RTA, the Red Cross, Dayton Public Works and ODOT.