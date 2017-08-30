Former doctor brought back to Ohio, booked in jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The former Dayton Children’s doctor who was indicted on sex charges and tried to flee the country was brought back to Ohio Wednesday.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office press release, The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security received a “hit” that Arun Aggarwal, 40, of Cleveland was boarding an international flight and arrested him at the Dulles International Airport.

The U.S. Marshals and the Dayton Police Department brought Aggarwal from Washington, D.C. to Dayton where was booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Only on 2 NEWS crews were there when Aggarwal was booked into the jail.

