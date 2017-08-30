Former doctor brought back to Ohio, booked in jail

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The former Dayton Children’s doctor who was indicted on sex charges and tried to flee the country was brought back to Ohio Wednesday.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office press release, The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Task Force and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security received a “hit” that Arun Aggarwal, 40, of Cleveland was boarding an international flight and arrested him at the Dulles International Airport.

The U.S. Marshals and the Dayton Police Department brought Aggarwal from Washington, D.C. to Dayton where was booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

Only on 2 NEWS crews were there when Aggarwal was booked into the jail.

READ MORE: Former Dayton Children’s doctor arrested in D.C.

READ MORE: Hearing set for former Dayton Children’s doctor

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s