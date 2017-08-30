Head of Ohio county housing authority suspended after search

COSHOCTON, Ohio (AP) — The head of a central Ohio county housing authority has been suspended without pay after local, state and federal investigators conducted searches for what officials say is an investigation into the misappropriation of funds.

The Coshocton Tribune reports the Coshocton Metropolitan Housing Authority board on Tuesday voted to suspend Executive Director Greg Darr.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Attorney General’s Office and investigators from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development searched the agency’s offices, a storage unit and a home in Coshocton on Monday. Sheriff’s Office Lt. Dean Hettinger said the searches are connected to a long-term investigation involving the agency.

Darr could not be reached for comment at his publicly listed telephone number Wednesday. He has been with the agency since 2001.

