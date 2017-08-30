Human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Greene County

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A person has tested positive for West Nile virus in Greene County.

Greene County Public Health confirmed the case from a Xenia resident.

This year, 29 Ohio counties have reported West Nile virus in mosquitoes collected as part of statewide surveillance.

Last year, 17 people in Ohio contracted the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been 200 reported cases of West Nile virus in humans across 28 states in 2017.

West Nile can cause severe illness in patients, including high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis.

To avoid contracting West Nile virus, Health Commissioner Melissa Howell reminds Greene County residents to:
– avoid mosquito bites by wearing long pants, long sleeved shirts, shoes and socks
– wear light colored clothing
– use EPA registered mosquito repellent
– install or repair screens on windows and doors
– eliminate standing water
– clean out roof gutters
The CDC says nearly 80 percent of people who are infected with West Nile virus won’t show any symptoms.

