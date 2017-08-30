Local community to host tennis tournament

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A local community will host a tennis tournament throughout Labor Day weekend.

Twenty-eight individuals are expected to play in the Piqua City Open with 10 of those individuals participating in multiple events and 12 new individuals will play in this tournament.

Players in the tournament will compete in 25 matches in eight different events listed below:

Men’s Open Singles

Men’s Open Doubles

Boys 12U

Boys 18U

Men’s 35+ Singles

Men’s 50+ Singles

Men’s 50+ Doubles

Men’s 62+ Singles

The tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, September 2.

For more information about the event, click here.