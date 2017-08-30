Local volunteers helping Harvey evacuees

By Published:
People rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center that has been set up as a shelter for evacuees escaping the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

HOUSTON, Texas (WDTN) – Thousands of evacuees are stranded at the George R Brown convention center in Houston after flood water forced them from their homes.

Lisa Herzog of the Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Red Cross said she and her team are working around the clock to help those hardest hit by the category four hurricane Harvey.

“There could be 5,000 people her easily because supposedly that’s the capacity and there’s more people in line trying to get in… And it’s still raining,” Herzog said.

“They’re coming in with whatever belongings they have – which isn’t much. A bag of clothes. Some people don’t have anything. They have what’s on their back.”

Thousands were displaced after Harvey hits Texas as a category four hurricane – devastating neighborhoods.

Homes and streets remain flooded under several feet of water.

Herzog said some evacuees have already left the shelter with family members.

There’s also a designated area for people with pets.

