Man indicted on 40 counts of child pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Wednesday a Clayton man has been indicted on 40 counts of child pornography.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified an IP address as someone who used it to share child pornography on the Internet and told the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office in April 2017.

Investigators issued and served a search warrant at 23-year-old Patrick Smith’s residence where several electronic devices were seized. According to a press release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s, evidence showed images of child pornography but those were not produced by Smith.

Smith was indicted on 23 counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor and 17 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Material Involving a Minor.

There is a warrant out for Smith’s arrest and his arraignment is scheduled for September 14.

