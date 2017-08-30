Medical examiner rules 15-month-old’s death a homicide

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — The death of a 15-month-old girl near Cleveland has been ruled a homicide.

A medical examiner said Tuesday that Morgan Dillard suffered blunt impact injuries to the head and abdomen, including a fractured skull. The girl was found unresponsive Saturday morning at a Warrensville Heights home and died later that day at a hospital.

The girl’s mother, La’Shea Mitchell, says the child was being watched by a family member.

No charges have been announced. Police and prosecutors continue to investigate.