Ohio State football donating $10,000 to Red Cross for Harvey relief

By Published:
Ohio State runs out of the tunnel in Columbus/WCMH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeye football team announced it was donating $10,000 to the American Red Cross to help disaster relief efforts stemming from the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

According to a release by the program, coach Urban Meyer, with support from his players and coaching staff, will all donate money to reach the $10,000 goal for the disaster relief efforts.

Buckeyes from the state of Texas include:

  •  Graduated quarterback J.T. Barrett, from Wichita Falls;
  •  Freshman linebacker Baron Browning, from Fort Worth;
  • Freshman running back J.K. Dobbins, from La Grange;
  • Freshman wide receiver Ellijah Gardiner, from Kemp;
  • Junior offensive guard Demetrius Knox, from Fort Worth;
  • Freshman cornerback Jeffrey Okudah, from Grand Prairie; and
  • Sophomore cornerback Kendall Sheffield, from Missouri City.

Also, both Ohio State and the Indiana football teams will wear custom “Houston Strong” helmet stickers during their season-opening game Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind.

