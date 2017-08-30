Police investigate armed robbery at Dayton Kroger

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Dayton grocery store.

It happened at the Kroger on S. Smithville Road near Tuttle Avenue.

Police say two men walked into the store around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, showed a gun and ordered the employees to lay down on the floor.

Authorities say the store wasn’t open yet and there was no money in the registers. The men didn’t get anything and ran away.

No one was hurt.

Police called in a K-9 unit to track the suspects. Authorities haven’t released information on any arrests yet.

Anyone with information about the robbery attempt is asked to call 333-2677 (COPS).